Niobio Cash Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $82,530.00 and $122.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

