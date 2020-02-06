NOIA Network Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $61,409.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,203,241 tokens. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

