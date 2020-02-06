Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.22-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Credit Suisse Group cut Nokia Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. New Street Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.85.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,094,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,105,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 0.23.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

