Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to post sales of $117.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.21 million to $118.37 million. Noodles & Co reported sales of $113.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full year sales of $466.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.75 million to $466.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $480.48 million, with estimates ranging from $469.53 million to $489.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDLS. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $316.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 56.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 739,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,519,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Noodles & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

