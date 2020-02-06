NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.15-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $595-605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.73 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,430,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,266,187. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

