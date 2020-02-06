Novacoin (NVC) Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $768,916.00 and approximately $843.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00046738 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00064117 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000735 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00086655 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,857.56 or 1.00769840 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000645 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001485 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

