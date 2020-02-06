Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Boosted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,424,000 after acquiring an additional 310,066 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 294.7% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 340,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 254,360 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $4,788,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 70,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 164.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 53,815 shares during the last quarter. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $64.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $64.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

