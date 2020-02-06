Nucor (NUE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nucor (NYSE: NUE) in the last few weeks:

1/31/2020 – Nucor was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

1/31/2020 – Nucor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nucor’s profits declined year over year in fourth-quarter 2019. Nevertheless, adjusted earnings and sales beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Weakness in U.S. steel prices is likely to hurt the company’s margins. Higher domestic production driven by added capacity is contributing to the decline in U.S. steel prices. A slowing global economy and waning steel demand are other factors for declining steel prices. Sluggish steel demand also poses problems. A weak manufacturing sector is expected to limit steel demand growth in the United States. Higher capital expenditure in 2020 will also affect U.S. Steel's ability to generate free cash flows. There are also uncertainties surrounding exemptions of countries from steel tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. The steel industry is also reeling under oversupply.”

1/29/2020 – Nucor was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – Nucor had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Nucor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Nucor for the fourth quarter of 2019 have been stable of late. Nucor remains committed to expand its production capabilities and grow its business through strategic acquisitions. It is also seeing continued momentum in automotive and non-residential construction markets. Nucor has also outperformed the industry over the past year. However, weakness in U.S. steel prices is likely to hurt the company’s sales and profitability. Sluggish performance in the raw materials unit is another concern. The Louisiana-based DRI facility’s scheduled outage is likely to exert pressure on the performance of the raw materials unit. Moreover, there are uncertainties surrounding exemptions of countries from steel tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. The steel industry is also reeling under oversupply.”

12/9/2019 – Nucor was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,325,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 447,758 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,192,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,592,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

