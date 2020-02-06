Nuggets Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last Week (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $813,447.00 and $23.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03054683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00207492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00132493 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.