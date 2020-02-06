NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.0% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in Chevron by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 618,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 32,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $109.57 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.