NVIDIA (NVDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. NVIDIA has set its Q4 guidance at $1.56-1.75 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect NVIDIA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $250.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.27 and a 200-day moving average of $200.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $259.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Edward Jones started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.96.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

