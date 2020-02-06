NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 111.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.25% of NVR worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in NVR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in NVR by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in NVR by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NVR by 66.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,670.99, for a total transaction of $6,974,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,952,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,603.12, for a total value of $6,550,472.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,685,511.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $45,635,951. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $60.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,914.22. 609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,840.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,675.22. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,513.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4,058.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $58.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

