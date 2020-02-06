Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Decreases Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 3.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Nike were worth $41,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,393,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $546,443,000 after purchasing an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $450,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nike by 19.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,874,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $269,977,000 after purchasing an additional 477,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,360,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

