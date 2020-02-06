Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $20.70 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.8% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $20,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $801,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,753 shares of company stock valued at $76,358,137. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $167.06 billion, a PE ratio of 198.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $190.55.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

