Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increases Stock Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Hilton Hotels comprises approximately 2.1% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned approximately 0.07% of Hilton Hotels worth $23,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Hilton Hotels stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.37. 767,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,865. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.87. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $73.48 and a 12-month high of $113.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.