Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowers Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up 3.5% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 0.07% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $39,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $116.72 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

