Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 3,054 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,544 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.2% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the software company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 25.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $367.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,739. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nomura increased their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

