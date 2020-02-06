Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 23,095 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,095 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for approximately 2.5% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 0.12% of Cerner worth $28,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERN. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerner by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cerner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Cerner by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,241,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.84. 132,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,511. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.