Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 3,123 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. AON makes up about 3.8% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 0.09% of AON worth $43,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 9.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in AON by 29.3% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AON by 108.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AON traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.86. 483,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.55 and a 200 day moving average of $198.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $156.09 and a twelve month high of $229.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.38.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

