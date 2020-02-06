Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 3,350 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 3.5% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 0.14% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $39,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,223,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,023,000 after purchasing an additional 88,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 936,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 70,851 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $137.62. 564,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,882. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

