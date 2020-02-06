Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,026,000. Equinix comprises approximately 2.5% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned approximately 0.06% of Equinix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after purchasing an additional 144,231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,233,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 16.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,201,000 after buying an additional 107,692 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,410,000 after buying an additional 33,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,540,000 after buying an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $604.72. 8,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,014. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $385.91 and a twelve month high of $609.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 102.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.56.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,436.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total value of $141,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

