ODUWA (OWC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61,927.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $289,440.00 and approximately $61,927.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00047392 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00064351 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000745 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00091176 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,826.66 or 1.00430648 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000644 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001478 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.