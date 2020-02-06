Odyssey (OCN) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.35 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinTiger, LBank and Bittrex. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $588,754.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.16 or 0.03033302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00210500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132983 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002699 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,301,866,840 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bittrex, Huobi, LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin, Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC, FCoin and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

