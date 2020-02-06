Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.05 Million

Analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce sales of $238.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.35 million and the lowest is $237.90 million. Oil States International posted sales of $274.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oil States International.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OIS. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

In related news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIS opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $715.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.37.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

