Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) is Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up approximately 8.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 1.94% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $80,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $3,940,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $1,818,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.27. 60,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,385. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.50. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $52.88 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $375,992.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,427 shares of company stock worth $3,651,830 in the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.