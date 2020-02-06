Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.23-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.84-144.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.08 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of ONTO stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.47. 361,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.65. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $41.66.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $3,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,763.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $866,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 667,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,275.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,439.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

