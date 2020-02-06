Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post $7.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.79 million and the highest is $8.10 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $40.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.64 million to $40.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.93 million, with estimates ranging from $23.05 million to $36.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 24.16%.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of OPNT opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.27. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ann L. Macdougall bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $96,216.21. Insiders have purchased 7,885 shares of company stock valued at $106,604 in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

