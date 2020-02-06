OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,651 shares during the quarter. OptimizeRx accounts for about 1.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of OptimizeRx worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 2,111.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 607,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 579,833 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in OptimizeRx by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 93,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPRX. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.91 million, a PE ratio of -119.54 and a beta of 0.31. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, Director Gus D. Halas bought 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

