Opus Bank to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPB)

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Opus Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Opus Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

OPB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ OPB opened at $27.53 on Thursday. Opus Bank has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $27.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Opus Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Opus Bank by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.