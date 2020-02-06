PAC Global Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. PAC Global has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $19,795.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BiteBTC, TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

