Paragon (PRG) Price Tops $0.0252 on Major Exchanges

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Paragon has traded up 35.6% against the dollar. One Paragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange and IDEX. Paragon has a market capitalization of $560,501.00 and $405.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03017787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00214663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,198 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.