Parsley Energy (PE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE):

1/28/2020 – Parsley Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Parsley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Parsley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Parsley Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/15/2020 – Parsley Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

1/13/2020 – Parsley Energy is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Parsley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Parsley Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/27/2019 – Parsley Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/21/2019 – Parsley Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/16/2019 – Parsley Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE PE traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $17.39. 4,129,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,857,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy Inc has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Parsley Energy by 358.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 224,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

