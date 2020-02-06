Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,433.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 46,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,771,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000.

VBK stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.85. 114,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,291. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $169.46 and a 52-week high of $207.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.12 and its 200 day moving average is $190.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

