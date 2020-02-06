Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group comprises about 0.8% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,274 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $110,263,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 404,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $90,783,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 360,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $18,596,169.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,463,512 shares of company stock worth $52,698,582. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,172. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

