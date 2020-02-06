Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,614,000. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.97. 79,988,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,810,523. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.