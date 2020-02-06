Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 129,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

MOAT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 334,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,600. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.