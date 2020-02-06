Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.94. 3,435,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,363. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $85.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

