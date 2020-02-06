Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.60. 1,787,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,560. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.87.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

