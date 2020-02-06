Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $230.19. 22,286,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,164,180. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $166.57 and a one year high of $230.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.07.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.