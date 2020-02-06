Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Target by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $115.14. 4,024,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008,962. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

