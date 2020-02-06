Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $570,000.

Shares of VO stock remained flat at $$183.28 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 348,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,252. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $152.70 and a 52 week high of $184.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

