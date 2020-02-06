Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC owned 0.26% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

GBIL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $100.29. The company had a trading volume of 248,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,904. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.31. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.06 and a 52-week high of $100.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.0169 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

