Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,426,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,412. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $269.47 and a one year high of $335.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

