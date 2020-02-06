Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after buying an additional 3,516,984 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,705,000 after buying an additional 1,891,559 shares during the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,562.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 554,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,998,000 after purchasing an additional 548,681 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,846,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,612,000 after purchasing an additional 439,759 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.50 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,176,419 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

