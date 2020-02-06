Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.0% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMLV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMLV traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 265,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,164. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

