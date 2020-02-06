Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,502 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 4.7% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.57. 3,445,443 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

