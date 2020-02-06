Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,603 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $7,222,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.77. 220,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $127.44 and a one year high of $160.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.