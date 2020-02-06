Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 20,746 Shares of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,746 shares during the period. AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC owned about 71.34% of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of VEGA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $35.21.

