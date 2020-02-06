Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,997 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.2% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.00. 653,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,352. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1556 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

