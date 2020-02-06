Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,987,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,154,882. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.